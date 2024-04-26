Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

NYSE:FI opened at $153.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 15,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 33,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

