CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink cut shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.00.

Separately, Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CureVac currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.25.

CVAC stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. CureVac has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 209,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 363,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 137,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

