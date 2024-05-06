Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Price Target Increased to $233.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $203.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Tetra Tech from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.40.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $207.75 on Friday. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $132.29 and a 1-year high of $208.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $984,981.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,595 shares of company stock worth $2,925,482. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tetra Tech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 25.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tetra Tech

(Get Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.