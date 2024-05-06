U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allstate Trading Down 0.6 %

ALL opened at $168.18 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

