Needham & Company LLC Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $55.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered Sprout Social from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Sprout Social stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200-day moving average is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $2,334,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $89,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,761.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,100 shares of company stock worth $5,126,065 in the last 90 days. 10.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 361.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,625,000 after purchasing an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares in the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

