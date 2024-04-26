Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $71,000 Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFRD. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.11.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $12,365,629.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $123.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.72. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Weatherford International had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.