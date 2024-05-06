2,303 Shares in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Acquired by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Primerica by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PRI. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI stock opened at $217.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.00 and a 12 month high of $256.56.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.64 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 20.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Adam Jendusa sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total transaction of $58,455.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,981. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

