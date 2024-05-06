2,864 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 127,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.49. The company has a market cap of $248.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.17 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total transaction of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,850 shares of company stock worth $34,637,833. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.24.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

