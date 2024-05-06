Sapient Capital LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

