Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.67.

TWST opened at $41.60 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,211 shares of company stock worth $449,573 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 51.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

