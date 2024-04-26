Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dada Nexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $381.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 22.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd now owns 12,281,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,653,000 after purchasing an additional 788,425 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,489,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,734 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,367,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852,790 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 56.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,443,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 518,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 135.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,203,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 692,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.