Sapient Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,736 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $241.12 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $250.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.53 and its 200-day moving average is $229.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

