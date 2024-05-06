3,666 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Purchased by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $65.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

