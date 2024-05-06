Sapient Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,743 Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Liberty Global by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 32,083 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.27 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

