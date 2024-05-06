Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $164.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TXRH. Wedbush boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.59.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 3.6 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $78,544,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,150.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 441,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,133,000 after buying an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,756,000 after buying an additional 294,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $28,724,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

