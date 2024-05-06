Sapient Capital LLC Buys New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,825 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $89.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 246.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $94.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

