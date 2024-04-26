Cross Staff Investments Inc Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cross Staff Investments Inc trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 571,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,064. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.