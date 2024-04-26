Cross Staff Investments Inc Buys 258 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cross Staff Investments Inc raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.4% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,349,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $903,955,000 after purchasing an additional 999,167 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,174,000 after purchasing an additional 871,439 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $5,256,352. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.58.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.45. 2,062,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $216.14 and a one year high of $290.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average is $264.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

