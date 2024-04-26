Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

TAN traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,775. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.80. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $74.71.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

