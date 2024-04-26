Channing Global Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Channing Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $24.24 on Friday, hitting $3,526.72. The company had a trading volume of 49,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,075. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,551.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,380.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,456.93 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,815,825. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

