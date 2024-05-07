Jeffrey Scott Parr Sells 150,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Parr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total value of C$136,500.00.

Jeffrey Scott Parr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 29th, Jeffrey Scott Parr sold 100,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.92, for a total value of C$92,000.00.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of CVE DSV traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 18.89, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.87 and a 1 year high of C$2.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Discovery Silver from C$3.30 to C$2.65 in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

