ArcBest Co. (ARCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

ArcBest has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. ArcBest has a dividend payout ratio of 3.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ArcBest to earn $11.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.3 %

ArcBest stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,984. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $82.18 and a twelve month high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

