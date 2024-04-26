Capital Product Partners (CPLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capital Product Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $339.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPLP

About Capital Product Partners

(Get Free Report)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.