Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BC traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,805. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP John G. Buelow sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $211,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,016.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.