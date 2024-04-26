Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total transaction of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Price Performance
NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,294.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,304.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,130.68. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
