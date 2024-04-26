Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$67.00 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBD.B. UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$82.00.

TSE:BBD.B traded up C$1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching C$63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,897. The firm has a market cap of C$5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.54. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$39.87 and a 12 month high of C$68.79.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

