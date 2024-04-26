Bfsg LLC Takes $47,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $173.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

