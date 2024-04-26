Bfsg LLC Buys New Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $142.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

