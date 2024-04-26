Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.42-4.46 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.49. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.050-18.250 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $540.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $545.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.17. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $430.03 and a 1 year high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $574.58.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

