Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTFree Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,709 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.65% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 575,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 232,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,731.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MITT. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

MITT stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.12 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.98.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

