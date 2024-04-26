Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) & BowFlex (NYSE:BFX) Financial Review

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Free Report) and BowFlex (NYSE:BFX – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basic-Fit and BowFlex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BowFlex $226.39 million 0.03 -$105.40 million ($2.10) -0.09

Basic-Fit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BowFlex.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

26.0% of BowFlex shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of BowFlex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Basic-Fit and BowFlex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic-Fit N/A N/A N/A BowFlex -32.13% -162.93% -48.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Basic-Fit and BowFlex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic-Fit 1 1 1 0 2.00 BowFlex 0 0 1 0 3.00

BowFlex has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 925.64%. Given BowFlex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BowFlex is more favorable than Basic-Fit.

Summary

BowFlex beats Basic-Fit on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of fitness clubs. It operates clubs under Basic-Fit brand in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, France, and Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

About BowFlex

BowFlex Inc., a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers cardio products, exercise bikes, treadmills, ellipticals, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebells, and barbells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, and Schwinn brands, as well as digital fitness platform under the JRNY brand. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, social media, websites, and catalogs; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, online-only retailers, electronics stores, furniture stores, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. The company was formerly known as Nautilus, Inc. and changed its name to BowFlex Inc. in November 2023. BowFlex Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. On March 4, 2024, BowFlex Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey.

