Bank of New Hampshire Sells 3,494 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in América Móvil by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 115,594 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $16.60 to $17.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.97.

Shares of América Móvil stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

