Bank of New Hampshire Sells 228 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,392,000 after purchasing an additional 322,649 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,647,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,356,000 after purchasing an additional 45,561 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,107,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total transaction of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

