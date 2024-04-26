Bank of New Hampshire Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire owned 0.30% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $8,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after acquiring an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GVI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.20. The stock had a trading volume of 677,272 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.15.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

