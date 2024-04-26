Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 3,364 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.28. 1,508,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,301,807. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $57.90. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

