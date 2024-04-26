Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2,662.2% during the fourth quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,827 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 175,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,510,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000.

SPDW traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.94. 145,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,897. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

