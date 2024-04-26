ATB Capital Raises Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$21.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Paradigm Capital lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ARE

Aecon Group Trading Down 0.6 %

ARE traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.01. 219,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.54. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Also, Senior Officer Martina Doyle sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.42, for a total value of C$37,191.30. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.