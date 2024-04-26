Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.37 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:ABG traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.44. 71,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day moving average of $213.25. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In related news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.