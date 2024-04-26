Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Evercore ISI

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,279. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $119.94.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amphenol by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,987,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,138,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,250,181,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6,323.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 978,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $96,962,000 after buying an additional 962,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

