Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 13,100 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after buying an additional 3,416,321 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $27,750,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,088,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,310,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,493.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 401,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after buying an additional 390,406 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 413,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $10,570,346.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,044,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,151,761.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,474,739 shares of company stock worth $183,064,288. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.97. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

