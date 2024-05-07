Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.04.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG stock opened at $126.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.97. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,058.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,897,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 626,593 shares of company stock valued at $80,422,044. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

