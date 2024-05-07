Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 995 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

IWR stock opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.