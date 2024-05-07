AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Shares Sold by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC trimmed its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AUGW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Stock Performance

AUGW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,922. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $27.74.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.