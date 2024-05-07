Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 474,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,347,000 after buying an additional 67,861 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $284.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.61. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.32 and a 12-month high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

