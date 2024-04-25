Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 7,548 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in American International Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE AIG opened at $74.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

