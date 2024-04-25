Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.24 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 82.82%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

