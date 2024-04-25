MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

MainStreet Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MainStreet Bancshares to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ MNSB opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $120.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

