Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 19,213 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,213 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Copart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

