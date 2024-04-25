Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.70 to $10.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.700-10.900 EPS.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:RCL opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.96. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $141.70.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total transaction of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.