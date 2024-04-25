Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.82.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,061,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,582,986 shares of company stock worth $24,839,193 in the last three months.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile
–
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- A Mega Market Reset for Meta Platforms Stock
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Nucor Stock Earnings Riding the Steel Industry Wave
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Simpson Manufacturing: Buy This Future Dividend King While Down
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.