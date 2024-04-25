Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 119,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 22,065 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%.

In other BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,061,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $16,742,848.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,744,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 1,582,986 shares of company stock worth $24,839,193 in the last three months.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

